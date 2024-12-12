× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Ugly Sweater Night (Free Admission) Sponsored by Passport by Molina Healthcare

Don your ugly sweater (we know you’ve got one!) and help us celebrate literacy nonprofit I Would Rather Be Reading and the many families they help support. We’ll have an Ugly Sweater Contest as well as singalongs, Bourbon tastings, and Bearno’s pizza.

The program includes: extended museum hours, 5–8 p.m.; FREE admission (sponsored by Passport by Molina Healthcare), 5–8 p.m.; Bearno’s selling pizza, Monk’s Road and New Riff serving specialty cocktails and tastings, an Ugly Sweater Contest with winners announced (Best Group, Best Adult, Best Child) at 7:30 p.m., and a singalong led by I Would Rather Be Reading. Plus, guests can tour our newest exhibition Lights on Main, which features nearly 100 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, organizations, and families.

The holiday exhibition Lights on Main is a partnership offered between the Frazier and I Would Rather Be Reading.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, December 12

Frazier History Museum

Program: 5–8 p.m.

Admission: Free (Sponsored by Passport by Molina Healthcare)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org