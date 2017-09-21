UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach

In Breach, artist Alison Saar looks back in time to the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927 to investigate contemporary and enduring social and cultural themes.

Saar's work addresses social and political legacies of the African diaspora and slavery, as well as the resulting contributions to modern art and culture, all spurred by the northern migration of those displaced by the flood. She also examines the complex relationship of African Americans to rivers, both healing and punitive.

Through December 3

Tuesday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM | Friday, 10AM-8PM | Saturday-Sunday, 12PM-5PM

UK Art Museum | 405 Rose St

For more information call 859.257.5716 or visit FineArts.uky.edu