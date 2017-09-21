UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach

to Google Calendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00

The Art Museum at the University of Kentucky 1 Rose Street and Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach

In Breach, artist Alison Saar looks back in time to the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927 to investigate contemporary and enduring social and cultural themes.

Saar's work addresses social and political legacies of the African diaspora and slavery, as well as the resulting contributions to modern art and culture, all spurred by the northern migration of those displaced by the flood. She also examines the complex relationship of African Americans to rivers, both healing and punitive.

Through December 3

Tuesday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM | Friday, 10AM-8PM | Saturday-Sunday, 12PM-5PM

UK Art Museum | 405 Rose St

For more information call 859.257.5716 or visit FineArts.uky.edu

Info
The Art Museum at the University of Kentucky 1 Rose Street and Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
859.257.5716
to Google Calendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - UK Art Museum Presents Allison Saar: Breach - 2017-09-21 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

September 22, 2017

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Monday

September 25, 2017

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Submit Yours