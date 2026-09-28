UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging Markesbery Symposium Community Session

× Expand UK College of Medicine Markesbery Symposium Flyer featuring Rhoda Au, Ph.D. Gregory Jicha, M.D. Ph.D, Peter Nelson, M.D., Ph.D, and Sarah Hatch, Clinical Social Worker

Join the UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging for the 16th Annual Markesbery Symposium on Aging and Dementia. Clinicians and researchers from Boston University and the UK Sanders-Brown Center on Aging will come together to share current findings, trends, and updates on dementia, particularly as they relate to Alzheimer’s disease and healthy brain aging.

The Markesbery Symposium is held annually in memory of the late William R. Markesbery, M.D., founding director of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Dr. Markesbery’s legacy of groundbreaking research has formed the bedrock for our quest to understand and treat Alzheimer’s disease and to improve the quality of life of older adults.

This year's keynote speaker will be Rhoda Au, Ph.D., Professor of Anatomy & Neurobiology, Neurology, Medicine and Epidemiology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and School of Public Health.

“Precision AD: Where We Are and Where We Could Be”

Leveraging technological advances in software, hardware, and deep machine learning/artificial intelligence analytic strategies, her current research objectives are to develop and validate globally feasible screening and monitoring tools for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and to redefine and generate multi-sensor digital biomarkers. Her strategic vision is to shift the focus on brain-related disorders to a broader emphasis on precision brain health.

The Symposium will also feature Sanders-Brown researchers & panelists.

Free Registration & Continental Breakfast at 8:00 a.m.

Talks begin at 9:00 a.m.

Bring your questions for the panel discussion with the experts.

Register at https://medicine.uky.edu/centers/sbcoa/events/16th-annual-markesbery-symposium-aging-dementia-2026-08-26t13-51-58 or call 859-323-5550 to register by phone.