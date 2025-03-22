× Expand Preston Arts Center Come make some beautiful line resisted easter eggs in a most unique style!

Ukrainian Easter Eggs (pysanky) Workshop

Decorating Easter eggs is a centuries-old Ukrainian tradition. Known as pysanky -- which is derived from the Ukrainian verb “pysaty,” meaning “to write” -- these eggs are decorated with traditional motifs using a wax-resist method. No experience is required for this class, and all ages are welcome. Students 11 or younger should be accompanied by a paid adult participant. Everyone will leave with at least one completed pysanky.

All supplies included!

Instructor: Noelle Tennis Gulden

For more information call 502-415-3425.