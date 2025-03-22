Ukrainian Easter Eggs (pysanky) Workshop
to
Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Preston Arts Center
Come make some beautiful line resisted easter eggs in a most unique style!
Ukrainian Easter Eggs (pysanky) Workshop
Decorating Easter eggs is a centuries-old Ukrainian tradition. Known as pysanky -- which is derived from the Ukrainian verb “pysaty,” meaning “to write” -- these eggs are decorated with traditional motifs using a wax-resist method. No experience is required for this class, and all ages are welcome. Students 11 or younger should be accompanied by a paid adult participant. Everyone will leave with at least one completed pysanky.
All supplies included!
Instructor: Noelle Tennis Gulden
For more information call 502-415-3425.