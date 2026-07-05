Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Eve, Featuring DJ Billy Sarge

to

Receptions Event Centers 1379 Donaldson Highway, Kentucky 41018

Ring in 2027 with rhythm and style at Northern Kentucky's premier New Year's Eve celebration! Receptions Erlanger is teaming up with award-winning DJ Billy Sarge for an unforgettable, all-inclusive night. Enjoy a full dinner buffet, appetizers, decadent desserts, a midnight champagne toast, and late-night snacks like a walking taco bar and soft pretzels with queso. General Admission includes a full open well bar, while VIP tickets offer premium front-row seating and an open call liquor bar. Gather your group, select your exact seats via our interactive seating chart, and dress to impress (semi-formal/cocktail attire). Tickets must be purchased in advance. Partner hotel accommodations and shuttle service available.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-2?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-3?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-4?pid=11713

YouTube: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-5?pid=11713

Prices:

General Admission: USD 125.00,

VIP: USD 150.00

Artist / Speaker: DJ Billy Sarge

Category: Community | Local / Community | Holidays

Date and Time: 31st December 2026 at 8:00 pm to 1:00 am

Venue details: Receptions Event Centers, 1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky, 41018, United States

For more information call 8597462700. 

Info

Receptions Event Centers 1379 Donaldson Highway, Kentucky 41018
Food & Drink
8597462700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Eve, Featuring DJ Billy Sarge - 2026-12-31 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Eve, Featuring DJ Billy Sarge - 2026-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Eve, Featuring DJ Billy Sarge - 2026-12-31 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Eve, Featuring DJ Billy Sarge - 2026-12-31 20:00:00 ical