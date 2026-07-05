× Expand Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Eve, Featuring DJ Billy Sarge Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Eve, Featuring DJ Billy Sarge

Ring in 2027 with rhythm and style at Northern Kentucky's premier New Year's Eve celebration! Receptions Erlanger is teaming up with award-winning DJ Billy Sarge for an unforgettable, all-inclusive night. Enjoy a full dinner buffet, appetizers, decadent desserts, a midnight champagne toast, and late-night snacks like a walking taco bar and soft pretzels with queso. General Admission includes a full open well bar, while VIP tickets offer premium front-row seating and an open call liquor bar. Gather your group, select your exact seats via our interactive seating chart, and dress to impress (semi-formal/cocktail attire). Tickets must be purchased in advance. Partner hotel accommodations and shuttle service available.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-2?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-3?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-4?pid=11713

YouTube: https://go.evvnt.com/3712103-5?pid=11713

Prices:

General Admission: USD 125.00,

VIP: USD 150.00

Artist / Speaker: DJ Billy Sarge

Category: Community | Local / Community | Holidays

Date and Time: 31st December 2026 at 8:00 pm to 1:00 am

Venue details: Receptions Event Centers, 1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky, 41018, United States

For more information call 8597462700.