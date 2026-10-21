Your Ultimate, All-Inclusive New Year's Featuring DJ Billy Sarge Eve

× Expand Receptions Event Centers Marketing New Year's Erlanger 2026 Google (720 x 540 px) - 2 DJ Billy Sarge at Receptions Event Centers Erlanger

Ring in 2027 with rhythm and style at Northern Kentucky's premier New Year’s Eve celebration! Receptions Erlanger is teaming up with award-winning DJ Billy Sarge for an unforgettable, all-inclusive night. Enjoy a full dinner buffet, appetizers, decadent desserts, a midnight champagne toast, and late-night snacks like a walking taco bar and soft pretzels with queso. General Admission includes a full open well bar, while VIP tickets offer premium front-row seating and an open call liquor bar. Gather your group, select your exact seats via our interactive seating chart, and dress to impress (semi-formal/cocktail attire). Tickets must be purchased in advance. Partner hotel accommodations and shuttle service available.

For more information call 8597462700.