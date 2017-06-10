The Ultimate Queen Celebration

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Ultimate Queen Celebration

The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel which will perform at SKyPAC on June 10, 2017. If you are an American Idol fan, you may remember Marc’s outstanding performance that brought everyone to their feet. Currently known worldwide as the greatest Freddy Mercury singer today, we are delighted to have Marc with us in June.

For more information visit theskypac.com

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

(270) 904-1880

