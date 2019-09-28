× Expand Madison Cawein Madison Cawein, "Web of Orbs," oil on linen, 48" x 66"

Ultimate Things, New Paintings by Madison Cawein Opening Reception and Artist Talk

Ultimate Things

New Paintings by

Madison Cawein

Artist Reception: Saturday, September 28, 3 - 5 pm

Artist Talk: Saturday, September 28, 4 pm

Exhibition Dates: September 28 - November 12, 2019

Hours; M - F 10 - 5:30, Sat 10 - -

These exceptional new works by the very accomplished artist Madison Cawein are powerful and capture the infinite beauty of nature in unique ways. We see the spirit of the crashing waves of the sea to the alluring details of monsoon grasses.

Some of the paintings focus on miniscule details in nature, illuminating them into extraordinary environments, turning tiny gems of nature into monumental jewels. Water droplets seem to dance on the lacework of a spider web; translucent and light, reflecting the beauty of the web and the world around them. Looking through towering blades of grass at the fragments of sky beyond, one might feel enveloped by the magnificence of nature and her awe-inspiring power.

“The subject matter is somewhat new, but the content is only getting clearer, at least to me. My life as a painter has been and continues to be a journey to see. These new paintings contain many deep secrets, but all are visible right there on the surface.” Madison Cawein 2019

This exhibit embodies a wealth of sensory information and should not be missed.

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com