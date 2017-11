The Umpeenth Annual 20 Dollar Art Show 2017

The $20 Art show is free and open to the the public

This show is an fantastic way to get yourself or your loved ones some awesome art. On December 9th over 30 artists will gather and offer their work for just $20 no more, no less. This event is always a blast and many of these artists are offering one of a kind pieces at this awesomely low price so get there early!

For more information visit copperandkings.com