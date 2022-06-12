Unbridled Women Adventure Race

– Parklands of Floyds Fork has been selected as the host venue for the third annual Unbridled Women Adventure Race, a six-hour competition that has teams of two mountain biking, canoeing, and trekking with a map and compass to checkpoints located throughout the park on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The all-women race has been held in Kentucky State Parks previously. The race organizer, Flying Squirrel Adventures, brought the race to Parklands because of its reputation as an outstanding recreational venue close to Louisville’s urban population.

For more information call (859) 619-6464 or visit unbridledwomenar.com