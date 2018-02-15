Uncorked and Glazed Over

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for a night of Pottery, wine , and appetizers. Event takes place on February 15 @ 6pm on the beautiful grounds of Rising Sons Winery (975 Frankfort rd, Lawrenceburg KY) Doors open at 5:50

Get your girl and guy friends together and get creative with us. Elements Clay studio will offer a variety of pieces for you to pick from. Tickets are $40pp. Included in ticket price is one awesome piece of pottery, materials and firing to complete your project. Also included is a glass of wine and a light appetizer. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Space is limited so hurry and get yours.

Bring your own designs or use one of ours.....we are hear to help. No experience necessary

For more information call (502) 357-0093