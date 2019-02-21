Uncorked and Glazed Over

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for a fun night of Pottery Painting, wine and appetizers. Event takes place on THURSDAY FEB. 21st @ 6pm on the beautiful grounds of Rising Sons Winery (975 Frankfort rd, Lawrenceburg KY) Doors will open @ 5:50.

Get your girl or guy friends together and come get creative with us. Elements Clay studio will offer a variety of pieces for you to pick from. You can choose to paint one of our designs or get creative ...we are here to help. Tickets are $40pp. Included in ticket price is one awesome piece of pottery, materials and firing to complete your project. Also included is a glass of wine as well as light snacks. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Space is limited so hurry and get yours. No experience necessary

For more information call (502) 357-0093