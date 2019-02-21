Uncorked and Glazed Over

to Google Calendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00

Rising Sons Winery 975 Frankfort Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Uncorked and Glazed Over

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for a fun night of Pottery Painting, wine and appetizers. Event takes place on THURSDAY FEB. 21st @ 6pm on the beautiful grounds of Rising Sons Winery (975 Frankfort rd, Lawrenceburg KY) Doors will open @ 5:50.  

Get your girl or guy friends together and come get creative with us. Elements Clay studio will offer a variety of pieces for you to pick from.  You can choose to paint one of our designs or get creative ...we are here to help.  Tickets are $40pp. Included in ticket price is one awesome piece of pottery, materials and firing to complete your project. Also included is a glass of wine as well as light snacks. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Space is limited so hurry and get yours. No experience necessary  

For more information call (502) 357-0093

Info
Rising Sons Winery 975 Frankfort Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342 View Map
to Google Calendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Uncorked and Glazed Over - 2019-02-21 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Submit Yours