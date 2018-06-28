Underground Railroad Summer Camp

Thursday, June 28 & Friday, June 29/9 am-3pm/

$75 per child for both days. Recommended ages 7-12.

Learn about Kentucky’s hidden Underground Railroad. Participants will discover sites that relate to Oldham County, abolitionists in our area, and Henry Bibb, a slave-turned-abolitionist who escaped to freedom in Canada. Participants will also get to meet Aunt Hannah, a slave; Henry Bibb; and Conductor Delia Webster.

They will learn about the History Center’s participation in the National Park Service as well.

Lots of activities in a hands-on two day camp for those who like exploring new things and being outside. Led by educator Helen McKinney.

*Students can register for one or both days of this camp. Price is $40 for one day, or a discounted price of $75 for both days.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org