× Expand Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. Underwater Moonshine Festival

Underwater Moonshine Festival

Born from the spirit of the acclaimed Underwater Sunshine Festival, Underwater Moonshine Festival brings an unforgettable weekend of independent music, authentic songwriting, and Kentucky hospitality to the heart of bourbon country.

Founded by Adam Duritz of Counting Crows, the Underwater Sunshine Festival was created to champion emerging artists, connect musicians with new audiences, and foster meaningful relationships within the music community. Underwater Moonshine Festival carries that same mission to Frankfort, blending world-class independent music with the rich traditions of the Bluegrass State.

Set among rolling hills, rickhouses, and whiskey barrels, the festival offers more than just incredible performances. It's a place where artists collaborate, friendships are formed, and unforgettable moments happen both on and off the stage. Expect an intimate, welcoming atmosphere that feels equal parts concert, campfire, and family reunion.

Whether you're discovering your next favorite band, enjoying handcrafted Kentucky bourbon, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, Underwater Moonshine Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of music, community, and creativity.

For more information visit whiskeythief.com/happenings