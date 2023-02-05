Unhinged Speed Dating at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Unhinged Speed Dating

Unhinged Speed Dating

Invite your single friends!

Unhinged speed dating! This is speed dating for everyone who has ever wanted to find love but doesn't know where to start. Its traditional speed dating with a twist.

Find love with your hosts Hillary Boston and June Dempsey!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/31383-unhinged-speed-dating