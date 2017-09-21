What does peace mean to you? University of Louisville students will offer several ways for the campus community and general public to express their desire for peace through activities marking the university’s PeaceDay Sept. 21.

The Peace, Justice and Conflict Transformation Program and the related organization Student Advocates for Peace and Justice organized the free, public celebration of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. Here are the 2017 activities:

-- Peace Pole Creation. Participants will answer the question “What does peace mean to me?” by writing their thoughts, quotes and wishes on fabric and paper strips to tie onto a movable pole near the bottom of the ramp to the Swain Student Activities Center, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

-- Art for Unity. Students in the “Psychology of Peace and Ethnic Relations” class will lead activities including painting rocks for peace to display on campus; snapping framed “I Stand for Peace” selfies; a pass-it-forward exercise to define peace and decorate index cards to pass along to other students to complete and display; and an “Ask Me Anything” forum featuring diverse students who have volunteered to answer questions about their faith, culture, families and experiences, 2:30-3:45 p.m., quad area bordered by Ekstrom Library, Bingham Humanities Building and Life Sciences Building.

-- Peace Expressions. Student organizations, individuals, writers, performers and representatives from nonprofit community groups are invited on stage to present their personal views about peace through poems, skits, statements, stories or other methods; there also will be information tables and refreshments, 6-8 p.m., Red Barn.

For more information, contact professor Russell Vandenbroucke, 502-852-8448