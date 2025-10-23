× Expand Meagan Jordan Photography, photo copyright owned by Metro United Way, permission to publish is granted. United Spirits Fall Festival

United Spirits Fall Festival

On Thursday, October 23, 2025, Metro United Way will partner with Kentucky’s Original Black Bourbon Enthusiasts (KOBBE) to host the United Spirits Fall Festival at one of Louisville’s newest and most unique venues, Progress Park.

This annual celebration brings together spirit enthusiasts for a night of elevated offerings of spirit brands, chef-prepared food, and unique experiences for the spirit lover —all in support of Metro United Way’s mission.

Guests will enjoy chef curated food stations, specialty tastings, live music and entertainment, a s’mores bar, silent and live auctions and much more. Individual Tickets are $100 each. All proceeds support Metro United Way’s work to build stronger households, help kids thrive and create a more equitable community.

For more information call (502) 292-6150 or visit metrounitedway.org/united-spirits/