Universal Music Day Family-Friendly Silent Disco

Join Us for a Family-Friendly Silent Disco on Universal Music Day! FREE with admission to Kentucky Science Center.

Celebrate the joy of music in a unique and fun way at Kentucky Science Center’s Family-Friendly Silent Disco on October 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM. In honor of Universal Music Day, we invite families of all ages to groove to the beat with wireless headphones, each tuned to different music channels. Whether you love pop, rock, or kids’ tunes, there’s something for everyone!

Get ready to dance, laugh, and enjoy this one-of-a-kind musical experience that blends movement and science. Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of music, creativity, and family fun!

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/85011/t/tickets