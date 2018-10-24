University of Kentucky's MBA Open House

Leaders from Valvoline USA, Nissan North America, Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC and the University of Kentucky will be featured at the University of Kentucky’s MBA Open House event at the Gatton College of Business and Economics on Wednesday, October 24th on campus. Then event which is open to all students and majors, young professionals and recent graduates interested in learning more about the UK MBA for their graduate school studies. In addition meet current students, faculty, staff and alumni of the UK MBA program.

Event Registration is required at gatton.uky.edu/mba-rsvp

For more information call 859-257-7645 or visit gatton.uky.edu