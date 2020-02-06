× Expand Gatton College of Business and Economics University of Kentucky's One Year MBA Open House main event image

University of Kentucky's One Year MBA Open House

The University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics welcomes all students, majors, young professionals and emerging leaders to their One Year MBA Open House on Thursday, February 6 at 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM in Gatton's Woodward Events Hall on campus. The event will spotlight the full-time, One Year MBA along with the different dual degree programs, the built-in internship experience called Project Connect, new Entrepreneurship concentration, alumni success stories and much more.

Candidates will also be to interact with current students, faculty, staff and successful alumni of the program and learn valuable information about the admissions process, scholarships and how to be a competitive applicant in 2020 or future classes.

Event registration is required at http://gatton.uky.edu/mba-rsvp

For more information (859) 257-7645 or visit gatton.uky.edu/staff/christopher-carney