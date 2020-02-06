University of Kentucky's One Year MBA Open House
University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business 550 S Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky
Gatton College of Business and Economics
University of Kentucky's One Year MBA Open House main event image
The University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics welcomes all students, majors, young professionals and emerging leaders to their One Year MBA Open House on Thursday, February 6 at 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM in Gatton's Woodward Events Hall on campus. The event will spotlight the full-time, One Year MBA along with the different dual degree programs, the built-in internship experience called Project Connect, new Entrepreneurship concentration, alumni success stories and much more.
Candidates will also be to interact with current students, faculty, staff and successful alumni of the program and learn valuable information about the admissions process, scholarships and how to be a competitive applicant in 2020 or future classes.
Event registration is required at http://gatton.uky.edu/mba-rsvp
For more information (859) 257-7645 or visit gatton.uky.edu/staff/christopher-carney