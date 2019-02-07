University of Kentucky's One Year MBA Open House

The University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics welcomes all students, majors and young professionals to the One Year MBA Open House event on Thursday, February 7 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM in Woodward Events Hall. The event will spotlight the full-time, One Year MBA and the different dual degree programs along with the built-in internship experience called Project Connect. Candidates will also be to interact with current students, faculty and alumni of the program and learn valuable information about the admissions process, scholarships and how to be a competitive applicant.

For more information call (859) 257-7645 or visit gatton.uky.edu/mba-one-year-rsvp