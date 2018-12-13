University of Kentucky's Professional MBA Open House

University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business 550 S Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky

University of Kentucky's Professional MBA Open House

The University of Kentucky's Professional MBA Open House event will be located in the Gatton College of Business and Economics building in Woodward Events Hall on Thursday, December 13 at 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM. Prospective candidates will have the opportunity to learn more about UK's professional MBA options which include the Professional MBA, Professional MBA (For Leaders in Healthcare) and applicable dual degree programs. All working professionals, executives and HR managers across all industries interested in enhancing or advancing in their current career, switching careers or seeking entrepreneurship endeavors are invited. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and network with current students, faculty, staff and alumni of the program.

Registration required.

For more information or to register for the event call 859-257-7645 or visit 

gatton.uky.edu/about-us/stay-connected/events/2018-12-13/professional-mba-open-house

859-257-7645
