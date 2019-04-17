× Expand UK MBA and Gatton Marketing/Communications Main Open House Image - UK MBA

University of Kentucky's Professional MBA Open House

The University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics welcomes prospective candidates to learn more about Gatton's professional MBA options which include the Professional MBA, Professional MBA (For Leaders in Healthcare) and applicable Dual Degree programs at their Professional MBA Open House on Wednesday, April 17th at 5:30 PM.

All working professionals, executives, HR managers across all industries and UK employees who are interested in enhancing or advancing in their current career or company, switching careers or seeking entrepreneurship endeavors are invited to attend this event. Candidates will also have the opportunity to meet and network with current UK MBA students, faculty, staff and alumni of the program. Furthermore, candidates will also be able to learn more about the admissions process and application requirements for the UK MBA program.

Space is limited. Registration required at gatton.uky.edu/mba-rsvp

For more information call (859) 257-7645 or visit gatton.uky.edu/mba-rsvp