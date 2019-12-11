× Expand UK MBA/Gatton College UK MBA Open House

University of Kentucky's Professional MBA Open House

The University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics welcomes prospective candidates to their Professional MBA Open House event on Wednesday, December 11th at 5:30 PM to learn more about Gatton's professional MBA options which include the Professional MBA, Professional MBA (For Leaders in Healthcare) and applicable dual degree programs along with the new Real-Time, Online MBA option.

All working professionals, executives, and leading executives across all industries in Kentucky (and beyond) are invited to learn how to be a competitive and successful UK MBA candidate along with the opportunity to interact and network with other current students, faculty, staff and alumni of the program. This event will also be available online in real-time via Zoom!

Event registration can be found at http://gatton.uky.edu/mba-rsvp

For more information call (859) 257-7645 or visit gatton.uky.edu/about-us/stay-connected/events/2019-12-11/professional-mba-open-house