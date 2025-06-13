"It's a Grand Night for Singing!"

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing! in the SCFA Concert Hall.

For over 30 years, the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre has been delighting summertime audiences with the Emmy Award-winning singalong spectacular, featuring the best of Broadway from today and yesterday. Join us for a celebration with the best and brightest talent in Central Kentucky.

Discounted tickets for Groups 10+ and University of Kentucky Faculty & Staff are available directly from the Singletary Center Ticket Office.

Check website for dates and showtimes.

For more information, please call 859-257-1707 or visit finearts.uky.edu/