University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!"

to

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

"It's a Grand Night for Singing!"

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!  in the SCFA Concert Hall.

For over 30 years, the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre has been delighting summertime audiences with the Emmy Award-winning singalong spectacular, featuring the best of Broadway from today and yesterday. Join us for a celebration with the best and brightest talent in Central Kentucky.

Discounted tickets for Groups 10+ and University of Kentucky Faculty & Staff are available directly from the Singletary Center Ticket Office. 

Check website for dates and showtimes. 

For more information, please call 859-257-1707 or visit finearts.uky.edu/

Info

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859-257-1707
to
Google Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" - 2025-06-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" - 2025-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" - 2025-06-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!" - 2025-06-13 18:00:00 ical