University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents Madama Butterfly

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "Madama Butterfly" by Giacomo Puccini in the SCFA Concert Hall.

Reserved Seating. All seats are priced by location.

In the 1890’s, at the small house on top of a hill in Nagasaki, Japan, Pinkerton, an officer in the American Navy, has arranged to take a Japanese wife. Sharpless, the American consul, advises Pinkerton that his actions are hasty. But Pinkerton ignores this advice.

Cho-cho-san (Madame Butterfly) is 15 years old. She was born in a samurai family. She became a geisha. She is pleased at her wedding, and she has secretly become a Christian. But, her relatives, who are Buddhist, sever connections with her due to her conversion. Pinkerton consoles his saddened bride.

Three years have passed since Pinkerton has returned to America. Cho-cho-san has a son. She believes that Pinkerton will return. One day, Sharpless visits her with a letter from Pinkerton, but can’t reveal the contents of the letter because, she looks so happy with her child. After Sharpless leaves, Cho-cho-san confirms that an American battleship to which Pinkerton is assigned, enters port at Nagasaki. She waits for his return.

For more information call (859) 257-4929  or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events

859-257-4929
