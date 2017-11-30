University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

Join the UKSO in welcoming cellist Amit Peled to the stage. The concert will feature Peled and the UK Symphony Orchestra performing Edward Elgar's legendary Cello Concerto. The orchestra will also perform the delightful overture to the opera "Hansel and Gretel" and the sublime Symphony No. 5 of Jean Sibelius.

Thursday, November 30 | 7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$9 | $4 for students, FREE before day of show with a valid student ID   

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit FineArts.uky.edu/music

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
