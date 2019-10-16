University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents Duende
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
The University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents Duende - spirited music from Spain, Venezuela, and America, featuring internationally renowned soloist Manuel Alejandro Rangel on maracas.
This program will include:
La Procession du Rocio by Turina
Duende by Luis Serrano Alarcon,
Danza de los Duendes by Nancy Galbraith
Pataruco - Concerto for Venezuelan Maracas by Ricardo Lorenz.
Wednesday, October 16 | 7:30PM
Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St
$10 | $4 for students
For more information call (859) 257-2263 or visit FineArts.uky.edu