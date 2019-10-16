University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents Duende

The University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents Duende - spirited music from Spain, Venezuela, and America, featuring internationally renowned soloist Manuel Alejandro Rangel on maracas.

This program will include:

La Procession du Rocio by Turina

Duende by Luis Serrano Alarcon,

Danza de los Duendes by Nancy Galbraith

Pataruco - Concerto for Venezuelan Maracas by Ricardo Lorenz.

Wednesday, October 16 | 7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$10 | $4 for students

For more information call (859) 257-2263 or visit FineArts.uky.edu