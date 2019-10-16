University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents Duende

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents Duende

The University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents   Duende  - spirited music from Spain, Venezuela, and America, featuring internationally renowned soloist Manuel Alejandro Rangel on maracas.

This program will include:

La Procession du Rocio  by Turina

Duende  by Luis Serrano Alarcon,

Danza de los Duendes  by Nancy Galbraith

Pataruco - Concerto for Venezuelan Maracas  by Ricardo Lorenz.

Wednesday, October 16 | 7:30PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$10 | $4 for students  

For more information call (859) 257-2263 or visit FineArts.uky.edu  

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
