University of Louisville Tournees French Film Festival

The Lucas Belvaux film “This is Our Land,” which chronicles the rise of the far right in French politics and was released just before France’s presidential election, will be shown Feb. 22-23 at UofL before its April distribution begins in New York City.

Five films will be shown on the UofL Belknap Campus in Floyd Theater, Swain Student Activities Center, 2100 S. Floyd St. In partnership, the Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St., will feature two French films – restored classic “Beauty and the Beast” and animated drama “Louise by the Shore” – as part of its Free Owsley Sundays. All films will have English subtitles.

The 5 p.m. Thursday screenings and 1 p.m. Sunday screenings on the festival schedule will include post-film discussions with local experts on films and French-speaking cultures. For descriptions, check www.floydfilm.org/frenchfilm2018.

The UofL Floyd Theater schedule includes:

“Neither Heaven nor Earth,” war thriller, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. Feb. 2

“Fatima,” family drama, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9

“Latest News from the Cosmos,” documentary, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16

“This is Our Land,” political drama, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23

“Summertime,” feminist drama, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 1 and 2 p.m. March 2

The Speed Cinema schedule includes:

“Beauty and the Beast,” restored classic, 1 p.m. Feb. 11

“Louise by the Shore,” animated film, 1 p.m. Feb. 25.

The festival is a collaboration of UofL’s French section of the classical and modern languages department and the Student Activities Board through a grant from the French American Cultural Exchange Foundation. Partners include UofL’s LGBT Center and Film Liberation Unit student group, Speed Art Museum Cinema and Louisville Children’s Film Festival.

For more information, contact Matthieu Dalle at 502-852-6115 or m.dalle@louisville.edu.