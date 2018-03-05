University of the Cumberlands Hosts Author Crystal Wilkinson

University of the Cumberlands 6178 College Station Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

University of the Cumberlands Hosts Author Crystal Wilkinson

The University of the Cumberlands has announced that author Crystal Wilkinson will deliver the 2018 Dr. Robert L. Palmer Memorial Lecture held on Monday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Correll Lecture Hall. This event is free to the public, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wilkinson was raised in Indian Creek, Kentucky where she and her family were the only African American family in town. Wilkinson attended Eastern Kentucky University and earned her master’s from Spalding University. She then went on to write several novels and teach at colleges across the state.

The Dr. Robert L. Palmer Lecture Series is dedicated to Dr. Palmer, a former member of UC’s English Department. Palmer sought to draw attention to the power of the written word. The lecture series was first established by his nephew, John Palmer, in his uncle’s memory.

University of the Cumberlands 6178 College Station Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769
