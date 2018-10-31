University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular

 The University Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Halloween Spooktacular featuring the undead student conductors.

For more information call 502-852-6907  or visit louisville.edu/music

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
Concerts & Live Music
502-852-6907
