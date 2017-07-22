Unlock the Block Music Festival

Ritte's Corner, Latonia Winston Avenue and Decoursy Avenue, Covington, Kentucky

The inaugural music festival, sponsored by Leadership NKY and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Ritte’s Corner Historic District located in Latonia neighborhood of Covington.

In addition to music there will be craft beers and food vendors. The event is billed as family-friendly.

“Unlock the Block” will feature lively music from several local bands throughout the afternoon, as well as craft beers and delicious food from local vendors for everyone to enjoy at this family friendly event.

For more information email unlocktheblock@nkychamber.com.

Ritte's Corner, Latonia Winston Avenue and Decoursy Avenue, Covington, Kentucky View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
