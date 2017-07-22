Unlock the Block Music Festival

The inaugural music festival, sponsored by Leadership NKY and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Ritte’s Corner Historic District located in Latonia neighborhood of Covington.

“Unlock the Block” will feature lively music from several local bands throughout the afternoon, as well as craft beers and delicious food from local vendors for everyone to enjoy at this family friendly event.

For more information email unlocktheblock@nkychamber.com.