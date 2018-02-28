UNSEEN: A Lecture Series on Systematic Racism

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

UNSEEN: A Lecture Series on Systematic Racism

This Lenten Season, St. Paul Church is deepening its understanding of social justice issues by studying systemic racism that takes place all around. Unfortunately, we don’t always see the injustices that happen around us, and as a result, we don’t know what ways we can best work towards social justice.

In an effort to become more aware of racism happening in our community, St. Paul is hosting a 5-part lecture series on the different aspects of racism in Louisville, our country, and the world. Rev. Joe Phelps, Kumar Rashad, Josh Poe, Rev. David Snardon, and Kendall Boyd lead the series.

This 5-part lectures series will be held on Wednesday nights from 7:00-8:00pm, February 21, February 28, March 7, March 14, March 21 on the first floor of St. Paul Church. The series is open to everyone and no RSVP is needed. Childcare is available

For more information call 502-459-1595 or visit stpaulchurchky.org/unseen/

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map
502-459-1595
