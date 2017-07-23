See Voyager Mission Documentary

The University of Louisville’s Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium is one of just two places in Kentucky where viewers can get a look at the film before it officially debuts on KET in August. KET recently announced the preview locations.

UofL is partnering with KET to preview the film July 23 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and July 27 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free but reservations are required and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Farthest” will be shown on KET Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Central) and on KET2 Aug. 24 at the same times.

The film marks the 40th anniversary of the mission. The story of the Voyager’s two ships—each with less computing power than a cellphone—provides details on how scientists used slingshot trajectories to send them to the fringes of our solar system, employed aluminum foil to protect them from radiation, overcame near disasters at launch and equipped the ships with “gifts” just in case they were discovered by aliens.

Before the Louisville preview screening, viewers will take part in a brief immersive flight through our solar system using technology unique to UofL’s planetarium.

For more information call 859-258-7242 or visit louisville.edu/planetarium