See Voyager Mission Documentary

Google Calendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

Gheens Science Hall 106 W Brandeis Ave, Kentucky 40292

See Voyager Mission Documentary

The University of Louisville’s Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium is one of just two places in Kentucky where viewers can get a look at the film before it officially debuts on KET in August. KET recently announced the preview locations.

UofL is partnering with KET to preview the film July 23 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and July 27 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free but reservations are required and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

            “The Farthest” will be shown on KET Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Central) and on KET2 Aug. 24 at the same times.

            The film marks the 40th anniversary of the mission. The story of the Voyager’s two ships—each with less computing power than a cellphone—provides details on how scientists used slingshot trajectories to send them to the fringes of our solar system, employed aluminum foil to protect them from radiation, overcame near disasters at launch and equipped the ships with “gifts” just in case they were discovered by aliens.

            Before the Louisville preview screening, viewers will take part in a brief immersive flight through our solar system using technology unique to UofL’s planetarium.

For more information call  859-258-7242  or  visit louisville.edu/planetarium

Info
Gheens Science Hall 106 W Brandeis Ave, Kentucky 40292 View Map
Education & Learning
859-258-7242
Google Calendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - See Voyager Mission Documentary - 2017-07-27 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 21, 2017

Saturday

July 22, 2017

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Tuesday

July 25, 2017

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™