UofL Presents Works by James Grubola

Hite Art Institute presents a two-part exhibition celebrating the work of its longtime, distinguished drawing professor James Grubola.

From Jan. 19-Feb. 24, the Cressman Center for Visual Arts will display drawings by Grubola that emerged from his return to a 43-year old practice of drawing weekly.

“When my 17-year tenure as chair ended in 2010, along with its administrative burdens, I was able to return to my first two loves: drawing human figures and teaching full time,” he said.

He began hiring a model for his drawings in the Hite studios on Fridays, hence the exhibition title “The Friday Sessions.”

Grubola also spent decades drawing moving bodies and recently returned to drawing dancers at the Louisville Ballet’s Thursday rehearsals. These sessions formed his second new body of work, “The Thursday Sessions,” also on display at the Cressman.

In celebration of Grubola’s significant impact as a teacher, the Hite Art Institute will also host an exhibition of work by Grubola’s many former students. “Selections from the teachings of James Grubola” will run Jan. 8-Feb. 9 in Schneider Hall Galleries.

Grubola has served as head of Hite’s drawing program since 1975. In his tenure, he oversaw many departmental changes including the creation of the Mary Spencer Nay Scholarship Endowment and the addition of a glass program along with the construction of the Cressman Center for Visual Arts — the university’s first, permanent, non-medical facility in downtown Louisville. Grubola was the 2008 recipient of the Trustee's Award, one of the university's highest faculty awards. Grubola has also maintained an active exhibition record, with work in invitational and traveling exhibitions and permanent collections.

For more information contact Gallery Director Chris Reitz at chris.reitz@louisville.edu.