UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano

Faculty Artist: Emily Albrink, soprano, with Lee Luvisi, piano

Soprano Emily Albrink's young career has already been graced by collaborations with such conductors as James Levine, Robert Spano, Marin Alsop, and Plácido Domingo and composers such as Jake Heggie and John Musto. Lauded by the New York Times as "delightful and vocally strong and versatile", Ms. Albrink continues to be heard in a wide array of operatic roles and concert works.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit events.louisville.edu