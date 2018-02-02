UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano

to Google Calendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano

Faculty Artist: Emily Albrink, soprano, with Lee Luvisi, piano

Soprano Emily Albrink's young career has already been graced by collaborations with such conductors as James Levine, Robert Spano, Marin Alsop, and Plácido Domingo and composers such as Jake Heggie and John Musto. Lauded by the New York Times as "delightful and vocally strong and versatile", Ms. Albrink continues to be heard in a wide array of operatic roles and concert works.

For more information call  502-852-6907  or visit events.louisville.edu

Info
University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map
502-852-6907
to Google Calendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - UofL School of Music: Emily Albrink Soprano - 2018-02-02 20:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Submit Yours