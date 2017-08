UofL Theatre Arts Presents Our Country's Good

“Our Country's Good,” Nov. 10-Nov. 19, written by Timberlake Wertenbaker and directed by Baron Kelly, is based on the true life story of a group of convicts who’ve been deported to the colony of Australia. They found themselves required to act in a production of George Farquhar's comedy “The Recruiting Officer” which was staged in the penal colony of New South Wales in 1789.

