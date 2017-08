UofL Theatre Arts Presents Miss Ida B. Wells

The season kicks off with the African American Theatre Program’s rendition of “Miss Ida B. Wells,” Sept. 22-Oct. 1. The two-woman play, written by Endesha Ida Mae Holland and directed by Burton, powerfully depicts the life of Wells, a civil rights activist and journalist who fought against lynching at the turn of the century.

