Up, Up and Away with Billy Goat Strut at The Maples

FREE

This is a bucket list item for all those height seekers! Come out to the park for first come, first serve FREE hot air balloon tether rides. Oldham County Public Library will offer kids’ activities to celebrate the end of summer reading program. Live entertainment by Billy Goat Strut Revue and food trucks in attendance will include: Rollin Ruby’s (OC), The Cookie Cabin Creamery, Ramiro’s Cantina, Celtic Pig (OC), Longshot Lobsta, Mile Wide Brewing, and Hive & Barrel Meadery (OC). For park events, please utilize the gravel parking lot adjacent to the rear entrance of the park at 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.

For more information, please call 502.241.7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/