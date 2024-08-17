× Expand The Maples Park Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park

FREE

Come out to Maples Park for the 4th annual Up, Up & Away. Enjoy first come, first serve FREE hot air balloon tethered ride, food trucks, face painting, music & more!

Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear of the park entrance.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/