Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Come out to Maples Park for the 4th annual Up, Up & Away. Enjoy first come, first serve FREE hot air balloon tethered ride, food trucks, face painting, music & more!
Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear of the park entrance.
For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Kids & Family, Outdoor