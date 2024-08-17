Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park

FREE

Come out to Maples Park for the 4th annual Up, Up & Away. Enjoy first come, first serve FREE hot air balloon tethered ride, food trucks, face painting, music & more!

Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear of the park entrance.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park - 2024-08-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park - 2024-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park - 2024-08-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Up, Up and Away at the Maples Park - 2024-08-17 18:00:00 ical