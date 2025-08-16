Up, Up & Away! at the Maples Park
to
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
×
The Maples Park
Up, Up & Away! at the Maples Park
Up, Up & Away! at the Maples Park
Come out to Maples Park for the 5th annual first come, first serve FREE hot air balloon tethered rides! Enjoy food trucks, face painting, music & more!
Parking will be in the gravel lot at the read of the park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.
For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor