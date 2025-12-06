× Expand junior league of lexington party with princesses

Once Upon A Holly Day: Princess Celebration

Join the Junior League of Lexington on Saturday, December 6th, from 12-1:30 pm for Pictures with Princesses!

Tiana, Belle, and Elsa from Gleam and Glow Princesses will all be in attendance to welcome their fellow mini princesses and princes to the Holly Day Market! This event is intended for ages 2-10. All attendees are welcome to dress up, and take their time meeting and greeting the princesses. During the event we will also have Princess story time and a magical dance party! Admission to this event includes admission to the market, so after you've twirled to your heart's content, stop by our 80+ magical merchants!

Please note: all children must have a ticket to be admitted to this event. Tickets for the first child are $45, and all additional children are $15 a piece. While children under 10 enjoy free admission to the market, this is a ticketed event and all individual children must have a separate ticket.

For more information visit jllhollydaymarket.square.site/product/once-upon-a-holly-day-princess-celebration/102?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=3