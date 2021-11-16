Once Upon an Orchestra

The Louisville Orchestra presents free concerts for families presented in partnership with the Louisville Free Public Library. Families are invited to join LO small ensembles for interactive storytelling through music performances. These concerts will entertain and delight young children with goals of increasing readiness for school and laying a foundation for a greater interest in music and creativity.

No reservations are necessary.

For  more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

