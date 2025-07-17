× Expand Upper Deck Golf at Great American Ball Park: July 2025 Upper Deck Golf at Great American Ball Park: July 2025

Upper Deck Golf at Great American Ball Park: July 2025

Use code SWING to save on tickets!

Upper Deck Golf is a truly unique golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country! Enjoy a VIP experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the field below. You'll start and end your round at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends.

Tee times are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime golfing experience!

Date and Time: On Thu, 17 Jul 2025 12:00 - Sat, 19 Jul 2025 21:00

Standard Tickets: USD 89.99,

VIP Tickets: USD 149.99

Venue details: Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

