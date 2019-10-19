Urban Bourbon Half Marathon presented by Jim Beam®

The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon presented by Jim Beam® starts and finishes in downtown Louisville. Unique bourbon bottle-themed medal and other bourbon-inspired cool stuff for our runners. The race was recently voted the #1 Half Marathon in America in the BibRave 100.

The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon presented by Jim Beam® celebrates and promotes 200 years of Louisville and Kentucky distilling history, combined with a half marathon route that showcases one of Louisville’s most scenic parks and provides a distinct downtown running experience. With this new bourbon theme, the half marathon is intended for those age 21 and older, which means runners must be 21 on or before October 19, 2019, to register.

For more information visit urbanbourbonhalf.com