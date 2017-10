Urban Edibles Plant Walk with Ande Schewe

Join Ande Schewe, of Wake the Farm Up!, on this guided walk through the streets, alleys, and riverbanks of Ludlow, as we explore the various wild herbs and edibles available to us--right under our feet! Always an enlightening and enjoyable experience, this edible plant tour is sure to teach you a thing or two.

For more information visit wakethefarmup.com/