US 25 Yard Sale

Bluegrass Region , Kentucky

325 mile long yard sale event stretching from Richwood, Ky to Clinton Tennessee. It's free and thousands of folks participate. It's a great time for your team or club to make some serious $$$, and clean out the closets and garage.

For more information call (859) 779-3005 or visit us25yardsale.com

Bluegrass Region , Kentucky
