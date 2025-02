14th Annual U.S. 25 YARD SALE, June 6 - 7! At the U.S. 25 Yard Sale people set up their yard sale items all along U.S. 25 from northern Kentucky to our southern border. U.S. 25 used to be one of the main arteries of interstate travel before Interstate 75 was built! You won't want to miss out on this opportunity to take the scenic route through Kentucky and find unique treasures along the way!

For more information call (859) 779-3005