US Dressage Finals

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Dressage competitors from across the country will be stepping onto the national stage at the US Dressage Finals. Top qualifiers from across the country will be competing in a national head-to-head championship that showcases competitors in adult amateur and open divisions, at Training Level through Grand Prix. The US Dressage Finals is a Level Five Competition, the highest level of competition under United States Equestrian Federation rules.

For more information call 859-971-2277 or visit usdf.org/usdressagefinals

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859-971-2277
