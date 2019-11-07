Dressage competitors from across the country will be stepping onto the national stage at the US Dressage Finals. Top qualifiers from across the country will be competing in a national head-to-head championship that showcases competitors in adult amateur and open divisions, at Training Level through Grand Prix. The US Dressage Finals is a Level Five Competition, the highest level of competition under United States Equestrian Federation rules.

For more information call 859-971-2277 or visit usdf.org/usdressagefinals